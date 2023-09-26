Block party | Mark’s Remarks

Michelle is a good match for me, because she often has fanciful ideas that end up being excellent ones.

After I unintentionally pop her idea bubble, bring up boring points that are practical, and ask plenty of “did you think about this?” and “what about that?” questions, she sticks to her guns and pushes the idea through.

Almost always, and especially lately, I am glad she does. She gets me out of my comfort zone.

I’m a fan of the old days, as you know. I harken back to times I wasn’t even alive for, vivid in my mind only because I have listened to stories from my older relatives and filed them in the part of my brain that longs for a simpler time.

I think about corner grocery stores and riding bikes at night until the street lights come on and finding ways to wile away a long, long day.

When we first moved to our new community, we noticed how many people waved in our neighborhoods as we drove down the road. When we walked the dog, folks came outside to chat and seemed glad to see you. We noticed how many folks struck up a conversation at the store and how many had the self-esteem to look you in the eye, shake your hand, and talk to you.

It was a refreshing place to be.

In this particular day and age, we have gotten away from that sort of interaction. People keep to themselves more, not because they are bad people, but because it’s much easier to branch out only far enough to be comfortable with a few friends and family members. It’s difficult to do life sometimes, and it’s even more difficult to let people in.

So, shoot, I get it. I wish it weren’t that way, but it is for the most part.

After experiencing quite a welcoming atmosphere in our new home, Michelle began to talk about how fun it would be to have a block party. You know, like the old days when people gathered in someone’s yard, carried food in and just got to know one another.

This idea was fueled after a very fun Halloween evening in which people in golf carts and costumes tooled around our neighborhood, placed fire pits outside in driveways, and collectively enjoyed the evening while the kids gathered candy door to door.

So, off we went to a good number of homes, handing out flyers. We included just the bare minimum of details, and thought possibly we’d have at least four people show up. After all, we are still new. Friendly or not, people are still shy and it’s not like most folks to traipse over to a stranger’s home with a covered dish.

But that’s exactly what happened.