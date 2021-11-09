Man who killed Hopkins sentenced

Christopher Grant

An East St. Louis man charged in the fatal shooting of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins of Waterloo in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 40 years in prison.

Christopher Grant, 47, was ordered to serve 480 months, with credit given for 27 months already served. In addition, Grant must serve three years of probation upon his release from prison.

A federal prisoner must serve at least 85 percent of their sentence absent a compassionate release.

Appearing before a judge Tuesday in federal court, Grant apologized to the Hopkins family and the Illinois State Police.

Hopkins’ mother Verna and wife Whitney both spoke at the sentencing hearing, seeking justice for their late son and husband.

Grant entered a negotiated plea of guilty back in July. Grant pleaded guilty to use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of distributing crack cocaine.

On Aug. 23, 2019, the Waterloo community was rocked by news of Hopkins’ death. He was part of a SWAT team executing an early morning search warrant at a residence near Caseyville Avenue and North 42nd Street in East St. Louis.

Court information states Grant was using the home to distribute drugs. As Hopkins and other SWAT team members were placing chains from the front hooks of a police Ford F350 to a set of steel bars on the front door to remove the door, Grant awoke from the commotion and fired three shots from his couch. One struck Hopkins in the head as he was walking away from the porch.

The 33-year-old Hopkins, a 10-year ISP veteran, died from his injuries later that day at Saint Louis University Hospital. His death was the first of an ISP SWAT team member in 20 years.

Hopkins’ body and organs were donated to help save up to 40 people.

Defense attorneys for Grant sought a sentence of 300 months for their client.

Hopkins’ father, longtime Waterloo Alderman Jim Hopkins, said he was pleased with the sentence.

“I had faith in the system, and the system did prevail,” Jim told the Republic-Times following the hearing.

Jim added that it has been a tough two years, but the family is stronger today.

“Nick was such a wonderful guy,” Jim said. “Really, nobody won here. There’s no winners in this.”

Grant still faces 10 felony charges in St. Clair County Circuit Court, including first degree murder.