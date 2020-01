Man sustains burns in welding accident

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a home in the 900 block of North Main Street about 10 a.m. Friday for a fire caused by a person welding on a demolition derby inside a garage.

Sparks from the welding apparently ignited a gas tank during the incident, Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said. The father of the young person doing the welding sustained severe burns to his arms and face while handling the gas tank in the incident, the fire chief said.