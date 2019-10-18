Man survives Columbia house explosion

Firemen battle flames at the home of Eddy Hayes on Lookout Drive in Columbia on Friday. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Eddy Hayes said he is lucky to be alive following a Friday morning house explosion at 117 Lookout Drive in Columbia.

“By the grace of God is all it could’ve been,” Hayes said. “I don’t know how the Lord kept me from getting killed.”

The Columbia, Waterloo, Millstadt and Dupo fire departments responded along with Columbia police and EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to the incident, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m.

“I just got out of bed and the house was a little chilly so I went over and turned the furnace on,” Hayes told the Republic-Times at the scene as firefighters battled the blaze. “I went into the restroom and a few minutes later, it just blew.”

Hayes said he heard a big “boom” and felt the floor shake.

“It just blew the walls out,” he said.

Hayes, the lone occupant of the house, grabbed some clothes and ran out of the residence to turn off his gas tank.

“It was just debris at first, then smoke and flames,” Hayes said.

Fire soon fully engulfed the structure just prior to firefighter arrival.

A fire official said Hayes had ammunition inside the residence.

“It shook my whole house. My whole house rattled,” next door neighbor Diane Goatey said.

Goatey said she first thought the sound was either and earthquake or loud vehicle crash. She looked out her window and saw light smoke, then flames, at the front of Hayes’ home before watching Hayes exit the structure.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly but remained on scene throughout the morning to extinguish all hot spots.

Illinois American Water was contacted due to water pipes being melted inside the home.