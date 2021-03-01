Man in custody after fleeing I-255 traffic stop

A man was apprehended in Dupo late Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving fled from a traffic stop attempt on I-255 northbound in Columbia shortly after 11:20 a.m.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop a gray Hyundai Elantra with Maine license plates on I-255, but the vehicle sped away at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was broadcast to neighboring agencies, after which Dupo police reported seeing the vehicle traveling south on Main Street in their town from Route 3 toward Lime Street.

The suspect, a black male wearing a gray hoodie, was observed bailing from the vehicle in the area of the Dollar General in Dupo, and was taken into custody near that location by officers shortly before 11:40 a.m.

Dupo Police Department Sgt. Mike Sullivan said the vehicle was a rental and that a large amount of narcotics were discovered inside. The case has been turned over to the MCSD for investigation.