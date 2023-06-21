Man gets prison for sex abuse

A Waterloo man was sentenced to prison last week on a felony sex crime conviction.

Zachariah P. Vansant, 21, of Waterloo, was ordered to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served at 50 percent and with credit for 162 days already served, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse (suspect more than five years older than victim).

Two other counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse were dismissed as part of the negotiated disposition entered in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Vansant was charged in January for incidents that occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Court documents state the female victim was between 13 and 17 years of age at the time and the defendant was at least five years older than the victim when the acts occurred.

The Waterloo Police Department investigated this case.