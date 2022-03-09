Man gets prison for child porn

Ethan H. Mayer

A Northern Illinois man was sentenced to prison last week in Monroe County Circuit Court for child pornography.

Ethan H. Mayer, 30, of Aurora, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of child porn (soliciting photo). Both sentences are to be served at 50 percent and consecutively, per the sentencing order.

Court information states that in Monroe County on June 11, 2018, Mayer solicited a minor to appear in a photograph or similar visual reproduction or depiction by computer in which a child victim was depicted as engaging in a lewd exhibition.

In July 2018, Mayer was charged in Will County with solicitation of a sexual act after police said he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl for sex between May 1 and June 30, 2018.

The Will County complaint alleged that Mayer had been communicating with the juvenile female over a period of several weeks and the girl’s parents subsequently notified police after they became aware of the sexually explicit content on their daughter’s phone.

The Will County case is still pending, with a March 9 court date scheduled.