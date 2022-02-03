Man combative with police during custody exchange in Waterloo

A man faces charges following a custody exchange gone awry Thursday morning in Waterloo.

Waterloo police said one of its officers was requested to stand by for safety during a custody exchange between a man and woman in town at about 8 a.m. The man involved in this exchange began making threats to the officer, then made contact with the officer using the driver’s side door of his vehicle, according to police.

The man drove away and pulled into the Waterloo Post Office parking lot, where he further challenged officers, police said, and resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Waterloo at the post office.

No officers required medical transport as a result of the incident. The suspect requested EMS while at the police station due to an elbow abrasion, police said.

The suspect remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending charges.