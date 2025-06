The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School track standout Luke Smith. The freshman was the state runner-up in the 800 meter run at the IHSA Class 2A state meet over the weekend with a school record time of 1:54.57. That is currently the fastest time for a freshman in the country for this event. Smith was also the Mississippi Valley Conference champion in the 800 and placed first in this event at the Mascoutah Sectional.ย