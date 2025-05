The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School tennis standout Patrick Nobbe. The senior placed second in singles at the Class 1A Triad Sectional over the weekend to qualify for his third straight IHSA state tournament. “(Patrick) is considered to be one of the top players in the state for Class 1A,” Waterloo tennis head coach Brett Ivers said. Nobbe will compete this weekend in the state tournament taking place near Chicago.ย