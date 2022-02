The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Junior High School basketball player Luke Blackwell. He has been a leader for the Pirates, who advanced to the SIJHSAA Class S State Tournament. Over the last five games, Blackwell has averaged 26.4 points and 16.4 rebounds per game and was named MVP of the SPPCS Christmas Tournament. Luke is pictured with his father Corey Blackwell, who is an assistant coach on the team.