The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Brandon Lloyd. On Jan. 18, the senior defeated Zach Lusk from Belleville West at home to earn his 100th career victory. Lloyd, who also starred in football this past fall, is only the fifth wrestler in WHS history to accomplish such a feat. He is 24-4 this season and currently ranked No. 10 in the state at 170 pounds.