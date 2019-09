Locally made film to premiere soon

Pictured, Emilee Mosbacher of Fults plays a victim in the film “Trapped in Schizophrenia,” which was shot locally and featured numerous local people in its cast.

A movie shot locally and featuring several local actors is set to be released in just a few months.

“We have some really great footage,” the film’s director, Julie M. Hale, said. “Everything is coming together so well. It’s fantastic.”

The movie is “Trapped in Schizophrenia,” a crime drama that focuses on three police officers investigating the case of a sadistic serial killer in a small town who has schizophrenia.

From St. Louis based company Arch Films, the movie was filmed in locations including Red Bud, Smithton, Belleville and St. Louis…

