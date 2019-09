CDC warns of vaping-related illness ‘outbreak’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning citizens about what it calls an “outbreak” of vaping-related illnesses.

That comes as 530 cases of individuals getting sick from a mysterious lung illness connected to vaping have been reported.

There have been eight deaths nationwide from the illness, including one in Missouri last week and one in Illinois a few weeks ago.

“We do not yet know the specific cause of these lung injuries,” the CDC states on its web page dedicated to the outbreak. “The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping products (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases.”

