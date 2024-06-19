Local softballers make all-state



Above is Waterloo’s Mallory Thompson. Below, from left, are Waterloo’s Mia Miller and Columbia’s Elle van Breusegen.

Several local high school softball standouts were named to Illinois Coaches Association all-state teams following successful springs.

As it turns out, the 1-0 contest between Waterloo and Columbia that was won by the Bulldogs back on March 29 featured seven all-state players.

The Waterloo High School softball squad that just placed fourth in the state is represented by four players on the 2024 ICA Class 3A All-State Team. Mia Miller made the first team, with Samantha Juelfs on the second team and both Raelyn Melching and Mallory Thompson on the third team.

Miller, who will pitch at Missouri S&T next season, went 19-6 as a senior with a 1.41 ERA and a single-season school record 284 strikeouts in 159 and one-third innings for the Bulldogs.

Juelfs, a junior-to-be, led the Bulldogs in hitting this spring at .407 with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs and 32 runs.

Melching, who will play next season at Hannibal-LaGrange University, hit .383 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Thompson, another junior-to-be, hit .379 and led the Bulldogs in runs with 33.

The Columbia High School softball squad placed three players on the ICA Class 2A All-State Team. Elle van Breusegen made the second team, with both Jaylyn Brister and Paige Froess named on the third team.

A senior-to-be, van Breusegen led the Eagles this spring in hitting at .477 with a .555 on base percentage, 43 runs and 15 stolen bases.

Brister, who will play next season at Northern Illinois University, hit .470 with a .523 on base percentage, 19 extra base hits, 41 RBIs and 32 runs.

Froess, another senior-to-be, hit .444 with 28 RBIs and went 6-4 with a 2.58 ERA in the pitching circle for the Eagles.