Local football teams victorious

Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown runs for the go-ahead touchdown Friday night at Jerseyville.

With chilly temperatures that made it feel like fall, the Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo high school football teams all posted wins Friday as the spring season reached its midway point.

Waterloo closed out pool play in the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series with a perfect 3-0 record courtesy of a 28-21 victory at Jerseyville.

The contest was tied at 21-21 with less than eight minutes remaining, but Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown’s 24-yard touchdown run at 4:15 of the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs up for good.

Brown rushed for 109 yards and was 7-for-10 passing for 70 yards and a TD. Evan Davis rushed for 221 yards and had two second quarter TD runs for the ‘Dogs, who will host Collinsville (0-3) next Friday as the series shifts to bracket play to determine a conference champion.

Waterloo’s defense had three fumble recoveries. Two of those were by Drew Goff, who also recorded a sack. Jack McFarlane had an interception.

Columbia (2-1) won 37-18 at Salem on Friday, and Dominic Voegele was the star of the show on this night.

Voegele threw two touchdowns and ran for three more. He was 14-for-19 passing for 170 yards and two second quarter TD throws. He ran for 120 yards and three second half rushing scores – including a 26-yard TD at the start of the fourth quarter.

Voegele also recorded an interception on defense for the Eagles, who host rival Freeburg next Friday night.

Kyle McConachie added 96 rushing yards for Columbia.

Dupo celebrated its home opener with a 30-18 victory over longtime rival Wesclin on Friday.

Logan Stephens got the scoring going early for the Tigers, busting off a long rushing TD on the opening drive. Camden Biggs ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Another rushing score for the Tigers put them up 14-0 at 6:14 of the second quarter.

Dupo kept the points coming from there to improve to 2-1 on the season.