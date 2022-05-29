Local boys tracksters medal at state

Owen Scherff

Rand Mathews

The Republic-Times coverage area was represented well at the IHSA Boys Track State Meet this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Returning home with medals were athletes from Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault high schools.

In the Class 2A meet, Waterloo junior Joe Schwartz placed fifth at state in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:34.34. He also ran to an 11th place finish in the 1,600 meter finals after placing eighth in that event in the preliminary round.

Schwartz was joined in the 3,200 meter run by Columbia sophomore Ethan Hogan, who placed ninth in the state final with a time of 9:51.95.

Columbia senior Rand Mathews capped off a solid high school track career with a fourth place finish in the Class 2A triple jump with a total of 13.49 meters. He also placed fourth in the prelims.

In the Class 1A meet, Gibault senior Owen Scherff also finished his prep career in a high note. He placed seventh in the finals of the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.05 seconds. Scherff placed fourth in the prelims. Scherff also competed in the 110 meter hurdles at state, finishing 13th in the prelims with a personal record time of 16.16 seconds.