Lines down, brush fire after semi strikes power pole in Columbia

Republic-Times- March 11, 2025

Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to the area of southbound Route 3 just off I-255 in Columbia after a semi tractor-trailer struck a power pole, resulting in lines down and a brush fire.

In addition to a portion of Route 3 traffic being shut down temporarily, a portion of Old Route 3 was also closed as responders handled the incident.

Responding agencies included the Columbia, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments and Illinois Department of Transportation.

Ameren was also dispatched to the location of the downed utility pole.

The situation was under control and fire departments cleared the scene shortly before 12:10 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Monday crash on I-255 in Columbia

March 10, 2025

Monday crash near Hecker

March 10, 2025

Sunday evening fire calls

March 9, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web