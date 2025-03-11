Lines down, brush fire after semi strikes power pole in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday to the area of southbound Route 3 just off I-255 in Columbia after a semi tractor-trailer struck a power pole, resulting in lines down and a brush fire.

In addition to a portion of Route 3 traffic being shut down temporarily, a portion of Old Route 3 was also closed as responders handled the incident.

Responding agencies included the Columbia, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments and Illinois Department of Transportation.

Ameren was also dispatched to the location of the downed utility pole.

The situation was under control and fire departments cleared the scene shortly before 12:10 p.m.