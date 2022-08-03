Lightning strikes, flooding reported

Local fire departments were busy late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning responding to lightning strike calls and reports of flooding during a heavy storm.

The Columbia Fire Department responded in the rain shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a residence struck by lightning in the 1000 block of Forest View Drive. The home was not occupied at the time of the possible strike, with any fire caused as a result believed to be extinguished by the rain.

The incident occurred as a steady barrage of lightning strikes were taking place in and around the area during a thunderstorm.

At about the same time, the Dupo Fire Department responded to a possible lightning strike at a home in the 800 block of Kaestner Drive with the smell of smoke in the residence.

Shortly after midnight, Columbia firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Sunset Court after the homeowner said fire alarms in the house would go stop sounding following a lightning strike near the home. There were no visible signs of smoke or fire.

At about 12:30 a.m., the Waterloo Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of Hanover Road for a lightning strike to a residence with a smell of burnt plastic inside the home.

Waterloo firefighters were also requested to provide trucks as traffic control to assist the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department as Route 3 was flooded at T Road and Crook Road south of Waterloo.

At 12:40 a.m., the Valmeyer Fire Department was paged to the 100 block of West Hunters Ridge for a possible lightning strike to a home with no visible flames or smoke.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area in effect through 3:15 a.m. Thursday.