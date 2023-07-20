Lightning strike causes large house fire

Pictured, firefighters battle a blaze in the 3300 block of Trout Camp Road Thursday morning.

A suspected lightning strike resulted in a large house fire about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Trout Camp Road west of Waterloo.

A passerby called 911 to report the incident, and flames were immediately seen shooting from the roughly 4,000 square foot residence.

The Waterloo, Valmeyer, Columbia and Maeystown fire departments responded to the fire, which looks to have resulted in serious damage to the structure. The Red Bud Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene for use of its air trailer, which assists firefighters with a breathing air refill station.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, but a dog was kenneled inside. A person familiar with the incident said the dog survived.

Per dispatch communications, the fire was believed to have been extinguished by about 11:30 a.m., although firefighters remained on scene hotspots and embers until about 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after the Trout Camp Road call, another home was reported to have been struck by lightning in the 1500 block of New Brunswick Drive in Waterloo. A woman inside that home reported the incident, but there were no visible smoke or flames as a result.