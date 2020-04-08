Liefer joins county legal team

Lucas Liefer

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann recently announced that he hired Lucas Liefer to take over the assistant state’s attorney job vacated by Ryan Martin.

“I am delighted to become a part of the team at the Monroe County state’s attorney’s office and look forward to serving the people of Monroe County,” Liefer said. “I will work hard and always try to do what is right.”

Liefer will be considered part-time as he handles misdemeanor cases and assists Hitzemann with felony matters.

A Baldwin resident, Liefer graduated from Red Bud High School in 2003. He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2008 with a bachelor’s in political science.

He graduated cum laude from SIUC’s law school in 2011.

Liefer has interned for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in the consumer fraud division, served as extern for Judge David R. Herndon of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois and worked as an extern for the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After finishing law school, Liefer worked for a law firm called Arbeiter & Walker in Red Bud for a year. He then became a partner at Cooper & Liefer in Red Bud and has been working out of an office in Columbia for the last couple years.

Liefer has maintained a general law practice that includes what Hitzemann called “substantial” criminal defense work since he graduated in 2001 and has tried numerous cases.

“I’m very excited to add someone with Lucas’ knowledge and experience to our office,” Hitzemann said. “I’ve frequently witnessed Lucas in the courtroom both on general and criminal matters, and I’m confident Lucas will do an excellent job protecting the citizens of Monroe County.”

Liefer’s first day on the job was March 23. Although the courthouse is doing less work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Liefer has gotten some experience in his new position already.

“Things have been going well so far,” Liefer said.

Liefer joins Jennifer Becker-Roscow in the state’s attorney’s office. She handles traffic and DUI matters.