Liam Bivins | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- November 3, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School soccer player Liam Bivins. The junior has come up big offensively for the Eagles this postseason as they prepare to play Thursday in the Class 1A state tournament. Following a scoreless half against Marquette in the sectional final last Wednesday, Bivins scored on a shot from 50-plus yards out to spark Columbia (17-3-4) to victory. He added another goal in the win. Bivins also scored on a long shot in the Oct. 21 sectional victory over rival Gibault. For the season, Bivins has nine goals and four assists. 

