Let’s play ’20 Questions’ | Ott Observations

Many of us are familiar with a game called “20 Questions.”

The object is to be able to guess a specific person, object or place by asking questions to eliminate possibilities. It’s an excellent game for children because it teaches them logic and deductive reasoning.

Much of the conflict we live in puzzles me. As I try to figure out the logic behind some of our issues, it reminds me of the game.

So, let’s play “20 Questions.”

Why do so many people oppose any gun regulation, claiming defense of the Second Amendment, when the second and third words in the amendment are “well regulated”?

Why do many people insist we are a Christian nation, under God, yet oppose efforts of our government to help our most disadvantaged citizens just as Jesus taught? Why isn’t the Religious Right political cause the Religious Left?

From ages 5-18, we entrust our children to teachers who spend more time with them when they are awake than we do. We expect these teachers to educate our children and guide their social development. Why do we pay these teachers one of the lowest wages of any profession requiring a college degree? How does such pay attract the best to help us raise our children?

We require physicians to have many years of post graduate education as well as clinical practice. Why do we allow politicians, many who couldn’t pass a basic biology test, to interfere with our doctors and their consultations with their patients?

Why are we against immigration when we have millions of open jobs, record low unemployment and negative population growth among American citizens? Who do we expect to fill these jobs?

Why did a U.S. senator fist salute protestors outside the Capitol when Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election, then run away when these protestors entered the Capitol? Why didn’t he bump fists and thank them for coming?

For over 13 years, Republicans have been criticizing what they call “Obamacare,” promising a better plan that would still provide healthcare coverage to people with preexisting conditions and those who can’t afford insurance. When will we see this plan?

Why is growing awareness of racial, social, economic and environmental injustice a bad thing that we label as “woke,” belittling and criticizing such awareness? Isn’t the first step to improvement recognizing something is wrong?

Why can’t all the people yelling for parental rights stay out of the decisions some parents are making when their children are struggling with sexuality and associated psychological problems?

If the First Amendment protects hate speech and lies, why doesn’t it protect people’s right to read something others don’t like?

Why would any star Black athlete want to attend a college in Florida now that the state bans diversity programs at their public universities?

Are food and healthcare human rights, or just for people who can afford to pay for them?

Do those in Congress who voted against the Equal Rights Amendment resolution not think that women should have the same rights as men?

If the 2020 presidential election was stolen, why isn’t the House investigation committee focusing on proving this and restoring the rightful president?

To me, I can’t see the thread of logic, or that there are underlying principles guiding each position. I think it is symptomatic of a Republican Party that doesn’t stand for anything, shifting with the winds of popularity to get re-elected. That’s why the party doesn’t have a platform.

There is no commitment to stand for anything that may be right but unpopular.

Democrats get blamed for a lot but they have been consistent to long-term values. They believe in personal freedom, even if the majority of us despise how some people exercise their freedom.

They believe government should help citizens that need help, without judging if they deserve the help. Yes, they will spend money to help others. And, yes, they will raise taxes to pay for that help. But they will only raise taxes for people who can pay more without compromising their standard of living.

A lack of transparency creates suspicions. Providing a train of logic helps to trust political positions, even if you disagree.

Were I to have a chance to interview a Republican politician today, these are the questions I would ask.