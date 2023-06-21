‘Asteroid City’ | Movie Review

Having seen five Wes Anderson films in the past 10 years, I can tell you I continue to hope, each time, that I will figure it all out.

I sit in the theater and wish I could approach each audience member, simply whispering the question “Do you get it?” in their ears. I eavesdrop as critics leave the theater to see if one of them says something that will register with me or help me say “Oh! Yes! Now I see.” My fears of being the only uncool person in the theater who is puzzled plague me with each new Anderson film.

As usual, I am immediately intrigued and anticipate each new offering. His latest, Asteroid City, was announced in early spring and the poster, the stills, and the trailer were presented in that highly stylized and artistic way Anderson is known for.

And so, I was hopeful.

Asteroid City tells the story of a fictional 1950s town in the middle of nowhere, aptly named due to a meteor landing and subsequent crater formation 5,000 years before. The town is inhabited by monotone, quirky citizens who run the town’s gas station, diner and motor lodge.

Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman), a war photographer, drives to the little town so that the oldest of his four children, Woodrow (Jake Ryan), can receive an award at a science convention. Once in the town, Augie deals with car trouble and also how to tell his children their mother passed away three weeks earlier.

A barrage of characters arrive in the city simultaneously, including movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) and her daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards), who is also up for an award from the science convention. Both women appeal to Augie and Woodrow, or at least we are led to believe that, and this foursome offers a monotone and strange love-interest-type vibe for the movie.

Other characters include Tilda Swinton as a scientist in charge of explaining the town’s connection to outer space, the motel manager Steve Carrell, in charge of the town’s hospitality, and an Army general played by Jeffrey Wright who speaks at the science convention and watches over the town after an extraterrestrial visit of sorts.

Of course, in true Andersonian style, there are a plethora of other notable roles and recognizable stars, as well as running gags, monotone and expressionless dialogue, and visually stunning colors framed in interesting, postcard-type camera angles.

Did I mention that all of what I have so far explained and a whole lot more of what I’m not sure I can explain, is supposed to be happening in a television play format, reminiscent of those types of shows from the 1950s and 60s in which movie stars, well, presented televised plays? This play, written by playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) and directed by Schubert Green (Adrien Brody) is sometimes referred to through the lens of a television camera, narrated by a Rod Serling-type Bryan Cranston.

My comments about Anderson films are as familiar as many of his gags, dialogue devices and stylizations. Each time I see one of his films, I remark that he is incredibly talented at filmmaking, an artist and genuine. He stays true to his work, regardless of what anyone thinks. He is able to attract big-name stars to his projects.

For all of that, he has my respect.

But again, I am not sure anything I have said can truly prepare one for this film. I am unable to give it a fair rating or tell you whether or not you should buy a movie ticket. This film is best experienced on the big screen, and there are a few moments of fun and thought-provoking scenes – yet again, no explanation can actually be given here that will be adequate.

And heck, maybe that is what Anderson intended.

Asteroid City opens in theaters June 23 and is rated PG-13 for brief nudity. Running time is 104 minutes.