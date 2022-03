Multiple fire departments responded to a fully involved garage fire near Hecker on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hecker, Millstadt, New Athens, Smithton and Waterloo fire departments all responded about 3 p.m. to the blaze in the 5900 block of Spaldt Road just north of Hecker off Route 159 in St. Clair County.

Initial reports were that it was a two-car garage.

Ameren was requested to respond to the scene.

The Waterloo Fire Department cleared from the scene at about 3:50 p.m.