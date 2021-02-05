Kelvin Swims Jr. | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is junior college basketball player Kelvin Swims Jr. The 2019 Dupo High School graduate is the starting point guard at Parkland College, which is 2-2 on the season and ranked 15th in the NJCAA Division II national rankings. Swims, who was named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team last season, is averaging nearly 12 points per game this season for the Cobras, including a team-high 21 points (four three-pointers), six rebounds and six assists in a 67-62 loss to Lincoln Trail College on Jan. 22.