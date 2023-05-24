Kawalec joins HNS

House of Neighborly Service in Monroe County recently announced the hiring of Natalie Kawalec as its new executive director.

She succeeds outgoing executive director Tina Charron.

Kawalec brings a background in working with volunteers, management experience and case work through her involvement with CASA of Southwestern Illinois and Call for Help.

House of Neighborly Service has an office at 217 W. Mill Street in Waterloo right next to The Back Porch, which is a non-profit thrift store with proceeds benefiting Monroe County residents in need.

In 2015, representatives of several area churches, organizations and schools pooled resources to address the needs of the area. The organization has since thrived over the years in providing a myriad of services to those in need.

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, House of Neighborly Service provides holiday food baskets families.

An emergency food pantry assists families who cannot access other food pantries in the area because of their jobs or other conflicts.

For more information, call the HNS Help Line at 618-939-8680. To reach the office, call 618-939-8900.