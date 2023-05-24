Kawalec joins HNS

Republic-Times- May 24, 2023

House of Neighborly Service in Monroe County recently announced  the hiring of Natalie Kawalec as its new executive director. 

She succeeds outgoing executive director Tina Charron.

Kawalec brings a background in working with volunteers, management experience and case work through her involvement with CASA of Southwestern Illinois and Call for Help.

House of Neighborly Service has an office at 217 W. Mill Street in Waterloo right next to The Back Porch, which is a non-profit thrift store with proceeds benefiting Monroe County residents in need.

In 2015, representatives of several area churches, organizations and schools pooled resources to address the needs of the area. The organization has since thrived over the years in providing a myriad of services to those in need.

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, House of Neighborly Service provides holiday food baskets families.

An emergency food pantry assists families who cannot access other food pantries in the area because of their jobs or other conflicts. 

For more information, call the HNS Help Line at 618-939-8680. To reach the office, call 618-939-8900.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

