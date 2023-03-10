Kameron Hanvey | Athlete of the Week

(Paul Baillargeon photo)

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Kameron Hanvey. The senior led the Hawks with 12 points, including this dramatic three-pointer at the buzzer while appearing to be fouled, in Monday’s 45-44 victory over Illini Bluffs at the IHSA Class 1A Jacksonville Supersectional. The win advanced Gibault to the state tournament at the University of Illinois, where they won the semifinal game Thursday morning. Video of the final shot was shown on ESPN’s Sportscenter program. Hanvey, who surpassed 1,000 career points scored earlier this winter, is averaging 9.3 points, 3.06 assists and 2.31 steals per game this season.