The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Kaleb Grohmann. He made nine three-pointers at the Class 1A Dupo Sectional earlier this month to advance to the IHSA Class 1A State Three-Point Showdown at Peoria Civic Center. Due to the coronavirus, the state event was canceled. Grohmann only saw limited action in 29 games for the Hawks this season but did make 31 percent of his three-point attempts.