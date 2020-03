The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School senior girls hoops standout Aubrey Hubbard. She advanced to the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Three-Point Showdown last week at Illinois State University, finishing in third place. Hubbard, who shot 41.3 percent from three-point range this season for the Bulldogs and led the team in scoring, will play next season at Fontbonne University. She is pictured at state with WHS head coach Tim Augustine.