Jouglard case settled

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of Sean P. Jouglard has been settled in Camden County, Mo., circuit court.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed as the final judgement was made as part of a “confidential settlement” agreement, according to the Camden County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The suit was filed in September after Jouglard died in a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks in August 2021.

A felony criminal charge was filed in November, which alleges Dylan T. McEwen, 24, of Swansea, was boating while intoxicated, resulting in the death of Jouglard.

The charge is a Class C felony in Missouri. A jury trial in the criminal matter is scheduled for late April 2023.