Jordan Sommers | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Jordan Sommers. He won first place at the Marion tournament in the 220-pound division to remain undefeated on the season. Sommers, the only WHS wrestler to earn a medal at the state tournament, entered this season ranked as the No. 1 220-pound wrestler in Illinois Class 2A. So far, he has defeated three state-ranked wrestlers – including No. 3 wrestler Jack Weltha. He won his second career Civic Memorial Tournament championship earlier this month. Sommers has verbally committed to McKendree University for college wrestling upon his graduation from WHS this spring.