JB Bridge westbound back open

As expected, the westbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 from Monroe County into Missouri was reopened to traffic this past weekend following a closure of several months due to repairs.

The far left lanes in both directions of the bridge remained closed early this week as Missouri Department of Transportation workers remove temporary barrier walls, fill holes used to mount the barriers, and finish other tasks.

If they are unable to finish this work before Thanksgiving, MoDOT said work will continue Monday, Nov. 27, until traffic has finally returned to its normal three lanes of traffic across each span of the bridge.