Support sought for Waterloo Santa Float

Republic-Times- November 21, 2023

The Santa Float is once again set to make its rounds through Waterloo this upcoming Christmas season.

With the City of Waterloo, Sister Cities of PortaLoo and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce again joining forces, the Santa Float will make nightly rides through the community Dec. 14-23.

Volunteers will be wrapping 3,600 candy bars with coupons from Papa Vito’s and Sonic. For added excitement, three candy bars each night will again contain a special “golden ticket,” which is redeemable for a prize from Santa at City Hall on Christmas Eve.

Any businesses, individuals, churches or service organizations wishing to make a donation toward this community effort may do so by Dec. 1 by making checks payable to Sister Cities of PortaLoo and mailing to 804 Ernst Court, Waterloo, IL 62298. 

The route schedule for this year’s float will be made available soon at waterloo.il.us.

Those wishing to help in another way may volunteer  to wrap the candy bars being handed out on the Santa Float next Wednesday, Nov. 29, on the second floor of Waterloo City Hall at 6 p.m.

Pizza and refreshments will be offered to volunteers.

To sign up for this effort, call 618-939-8600, ext. 211, or email sdeutch@waterloo.il.us.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Monday night injury crash on I-255 in South County

November 21, 2023

Advanced training for CPD sergeant

November 21, 2023

John Deere dealer on the move

November 21, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19