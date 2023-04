The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Jaylyn Brister. The junior is ranked seventh in the St. Louis area with a .545 batting average this spring to go along with a .583 on base percentage, 17 RBIs and 17 runs for the Eagles. Brister went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Friday’s win over rival Waterloo and went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a victory last Tuesday over Wood River.