The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School baseball player Evan Davis. The senior is hitting .478 with a .561 on base percentage for the Bulldogs this spring with seven doubles, four triples, 26 RBIs and 20 runs. In addition, he has four saves on the mound. In his last three games, Davis went 7-for-11 at the plate with 15 RBIs.