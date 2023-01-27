Jack Steckler | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Jack Steckler. The senior scored a team-high 18 points during Saturday’s victory in the title game of the Okawville Invitational Tournament and tied for the team high with 17 points Friday and 18 points last Tuesday in the tourney for the Eagles, who are 21-2 on the season. Steckler is averaging 12.4 points per game in the 2022-23 campaign, including 77.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. He’s also averaging nearly 1.5 steals per contest.