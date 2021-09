The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School football player Jack McFarlane. The senior put the Bulldogs on top early in Friday’s 49-6 win at home over Columbia on Friday, scoring on a 20-yard run following his own 37-yard kickoff return to start the game. McFarlane also caught a 39-yard TD pass in the second quarter. He finished with 71 yards rushing and 49 yards receiving. McFarlane also scored two TDs in Waterloo’s season opening loss to Mater Dei.