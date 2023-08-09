ISP launches online crash reporting

The Illinois State Police is launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System that allows the public to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for a Trooper to respond.

The CCRS will increase public safety as individuals can report their crash from a safe location. The CCRS also allows troopers to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to higher priority calls for service.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our troopers and eliminate the need to wait for a trooper to make the report,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Individuals can complete their own crash report online when the crash meets specific criteria.

The crash must be a single vehicle, property-damage-only crash where there were no injuries to anyone involved, and it occurred on either an interstate or U.S. or Illinois Route.

Drivers involved in a multiple-vehicle crash or when there are injuries will not be able to complete a report online.

The public can create a report by going to isp.illinois.gov and clicking on “Crash Reports.”

To view a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, click here.