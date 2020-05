A young Waterloo man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in Wartburg.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Maclain Nobbe, 19, of Waterloo, was traveling on Ahne Road about one-half mile west of Maeystown Road when it went off the roadway and into a ditch about 12:50 p.m.

Nobbe was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.