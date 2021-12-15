Injury crash on Floraville Road

Two people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Floraville Road near Millstadt.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly before 7:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Floraville Road at Douglas Road for two-vehicle crash. The roadway was wet, with a light rain falling.

Police said a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Samuel Mezo, 21, of Millstadt, turned north on Floraville Road from Douglas Road and attempted to pass a maroon 1996 Isuzu driven by Christopher Oliver, 51, of Millstadt, who was also northbound.

While passing, Mezo lost control of his vehicle on the wet pavement and struck the front of Oliver’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

Both Mezo and Oliver were transported to area hospitals by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mezo was cited for reckless driving, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to the crash.