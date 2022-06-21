Injury crash in Hecker

A motorcyclist was injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Hecker.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly before 9:10 a.m., a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenneth W. Talbot, 72, was driving north on Route 159 and turned to go westbound on Route 156 but turned too sharply and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic. This resulted in a collision with a 2016 Indian Springfield motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Russell D. Harbison, who was stopped at the intersection.

Harbison was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital via Monroe County EMS.