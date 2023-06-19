Incidents prompt increased patrols at Miles Cemetery

Joseph M. Allen

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up patrols at Miles Cemetery following recent incidents at the historic site located in the 7700 block of D Road west of Waterloo.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, MCSD deputies responded to Miles Cemetery for a report of criminal damage that had just occurred. Deputies were provided a suspect vehicle description.

Approximately three minutes after receiving the call, a deputy observed the vehicle traveling north on Bluff Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle and two occupants were identified. Another deputy responded to the cemetery to confirm the reported damage and to speak with a witness.

Police said the two occupants responsible for the recent damage are 16- and 17-year-old juveniles. The Monroe County States Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

The MCSD said this is not the first incident at or near Miles Cemetery in recent months.

On April 10, deputies responded to Miles Cemetery for a report of a male being attacked by several individuals. Upon police arrival, deputies discovered a male over 60 years of age had been injured after two unknown males punched him numerous times.

Deputies learned the 64-year-old male was attacked after confronting the driver of a vehicle that was driving recklessly at the entrance to the cemetery.

The MCSD initiated an investigation and was able to locate a suspect vehicle in Dupo. Police later learned this vehicle was occupied by three adults and nine people ranging in age from 13-21.

Ultimately, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb charged Joseph M. Allen, 18, of Dupo, with aggravated battery to a victim over 60. He remained in custody at the Monroe County Jail until posting bond.

Investigators also requested charges against a 17-year-old juvenile from Dupo and a 16-year-old juvenile from Columbia as a result of the battery investigation.

The MCSD said it has since stepped up patrols near the cemetery along with putting in place items to help prevent crimes from being committed there.