Improvements in Columbia

The main topic of last Monday’s Columbia City Council was improvement.

The improvement that will impact Columbians the most in the near future is the Carl Street Bridge replacement project.

There are already message boards along Route 3 advising motorists that Carl Street will be closed during construction, which begins Nov. 8.

At last week’s meeting, Columbia Engineer Chris Smith estimated the project will take six to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes during the road closure and to expect more congestion near the intersection of Route 3 and Gall Road as it will likely draw more traffic as a detour from Carl Street.

Smith also briefly spoke about an upcoming Monroe County project which will improve and widen a bridge on Bluff Road over Carr Creek.

Smith said he was asked by Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger to request Valmeyer Road be closed from D Road to Bluff Road next year from the middle of May to mid-August as a safety measure.

Smith explained the proximity of the bridge to Valmeyer Road would create turning issues for vehicles, especially semi-trailer tractors.

There had been previous discussions about using Valmeyer Road as a traffic detour, but those plans were abandoned when it was decided the bridge project would be done in phases, allowing one-way traffic over the bridge during construction.

The bridge project is expected to begin in the spring next year.

On Old State Route 3, the Illinois Department of Transportation is making additional improvements this week. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while this work is performed.

Upcoming improvements for five Columbia businesses will move ahead as the council approved grants through its revitalized façade program.

There had been discussion about reviving the façade program during several recent meetings, with the city granting up to $5,000 for projects that meet program criteria.

Ward IV Alderman Steve Holtkamp expressed a bit of uncertainty about awarding the grants, as he believed previous discussions were preliminary in nature, and he was concerned that not all businesses in Columbia were made aware of the program.

Ward II Alderman Lauren Nobbe, who has spearheaded an effort to bring the façade program back, said she and Columbia Community Relations Coordinator Marla Rose reached out to many businesses in an effort to gauge the interest level of area business owners.

Nobbe agreed with Holtkamp’s idea to contact everyone on a master list of Columbia businesses during the next round of grants to ensure everyone eligible for the façade program receives notification.

A motion to award the current round of grants was unanimously approved.

Details about the program are available on the city’s website, columbiaillinois.com.

One improvement in the city is not happening fast enough, according to Carl Woodcock.

He addressed the council last Monday to voice his concern that work to fix a drainage problem on North Briegel Street will not be completed by the time spring rains begin.

Woodcock, who has lived in a house on the street since the 1970s, claims inadequate drainage considerations during construction of new homes in the area led to his basement being flooded several times last year.

Woodcock also addressed the council earlier this year and has had several meetings with city officials about the drainage problem.

He claims a drainage pipe on his property is not large enough to handle additional rainwater runoff created by homes being built on nearby lots.

Woodcock did credit the city for having various personnel inspecting the site of the drain pipe, but added he believed the limited scope of work done so far would not be enough to prevent the issue recurring the next time there is a heavy rain.

Woodcock said he calculated several thousand dollars of damage to personal property, not including drywall which would need to be replaced.

The next Columbia City Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 beginning at 7 p.m. at City Hall.