Illinois to issue tax rebates

Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain requirements.

Illinois homeowners qualify for up to $300 if they are an Illinois resident, paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on a primary residence in 2020 and the household adjusted gross income on their 2021 IL-1040 form is $500,000 or less (if filing jointly) or $250,000 or less (if filing as a single person).

Illinois taxpayers can expect a rebate on tax payments as well.

If filing as a single person, the rebate amount will be $50. If filing as a couple (married filing jointly), the rebate amount is $100 ($50 per person).

Households with dependents will receive a rebate amount of up to $300 ($100 per dependent, with a maximum of three).

Taxpayers qualify for the tax payment rebate if they were an Illinois resident in 2021 and the adjusted gross income on their 2021 IL-1040 is under $400,000 (if filing jointly) or under $200,000 (if filing as a single person).

Rebates are expected to begin being issued the week of Sept. 12, and will take several months to be issued.

If a taxpayer did not receive a refund or received a paper check refund, it may take longer for the rebate to be issued.

Taxpayers who have not yet filed or are currently submitting a Form IL-1040-PTR will receive their rebate after their submission is reviewed.

Rebates will be sent automatically in the method the original income tax refund was sent if it was sent directly by the State of Illinois.

For those who did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois income tax return, or are requesting the property tax rebate separately, then a rebate will be sent by paper check to your most recent address on file.

Taxpayers can check the status of the rebates at mytax.illinois.gov.