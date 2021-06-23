Illinois Caverns reopens

Pictured are cave explorers inside Illinois Caverns prior to its closing in 2010.

For the first time in more than a decade, Illinois Caverns State Natural Area south of Waterloo was open to visitors last Wednesday.

Members of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources who have worked toward the site reopening, as well as local elected officials, community representatives and nature enthusiasts, were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Tuesday to celebrate the reopening of the cave system.

IDNR Kaskaskia Region Site Superintendent Mic Middleton welcomed guests and thanked those involved with the reopening for doing an “exceptional job.”

“The facilities look great, so hat’s off to them,” he said, also thanking biologists who had a hand in ensuring the reopening would not be a threat to “any endangered species or anything else in the area.”

Middleton was referring to White-Nose-Syndrome, a fatal disease affecting bats and the reason the caves closed in early 2010.

While no major changes have been made at the site, stations have been added for visitors to decontaminate clothes and skin before and after visiting the caves to help prevent the spread of WNS and protect bats in the area.

IDNR planned to open the caves again pending gate repairs in 2020 due to a low prevalence of the disease in local bats, but plans were pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of the Office of Land Management Von Bandy.

“When we came down in the fall (of 2020), I knew we had to make every effort to get this place open,” Bandy said, noting there is “nothing like (this cave system)” at any of the other 130-plus IDNR state sites.

IDNR Director Colleen Callahan echoed the sentiment, saying she “felt like a kid” when touring the caverns prior to the ribbon cutting.

She described it as a “whole other experience when you can actually see it and feel it,” also calling the site “generational” in its appeal to visitors.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, who was also on hand for the ceremony, described his positive experiences coming to the caverns during the 1970s.

“My dad knew Armin (Krueger),” Smith explained, referring to the late longtime caretaker of the site who is also commemorated for his contributions to the site on a stone plaque near the cave entrance.

“I’m excited” for the reopening, Smith continued. “It’s great for tourism in Southern Illinois. Come visit Monroe County.”

Middleton said the site hosted around 1,200 visitors a month in peak time prior to the closing in 2010, but he has already seen “quite a bit of interest in people wanting to explore the cave” since its reopening last week.

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) also attended the ceremony and told the crowd that “before this summer’s out (he and his two teenage children) are going to be down here.”

Friess said Illinois Caverns is “phenomenal resource” for locals and visitors to the area and will benefit the region by bringing in tourism revenue.

“I love what Southern Illinois has to offer,” he concluded.

Middleton suggested visitors bring a change of clothes when planning a trip to the caves and that people can “spend a good three hours down there” exploring.

“You can have lunch in the ‘break area,’” a large part of the cave with natural sitting areas, Middleton said, also advising that during the trip, knee-high, waterproof boots are highly recommended.

“You will get wet. You will get muddy,” he warned, also noting that the temperature inside the caves is always around 57 degrees and to dress appropriately.

Keeping the caves and surrounding areas clean is vital to the continued availability of the site, so keeping the area free of litter is expected.

Illinois Caverns is located at 4369 G Road near Burksville and is now open to visitors with valid permits from Thursday through Saturday. Permits are available on-site at the interpretive center near the front roadway entrance or by clicking here.

The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No one is allowed to enter the cave after 2:30 p.m. There is a minimum of four people to a group. Groups of 25 or more must pre-register for permits prior to arrival.

Youth groups require one adult leader for each five minors. There is no admission charge, but guests are required to complete an application permit at the site office before entering.

Visitors are required to have sturdy boots, a hard hat and three sources of light per person. Call 618-458-6699 for more information.