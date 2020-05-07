I-255 ramp closures in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the ramps from Route 15 westbound to I-255 southbound and from I-255 northbound to Route 15 westbound in St. Clair County will be closed to all traffic beginning 8 p.m. this Friday, weather permitting.

These closures are necessary to make pavement repairs, IDOT said. The ramps will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.