I-255 lane closures Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the northbound center and right lanes of Interstate 255 at milepost 12.4 north of Dupo in St. Clair County will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The lane closures are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge over Prairie du Pont Creek, IDOT said. It is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened at 3 p.m. the same day.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.