I-255 lane closures in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs on northbound I-255 over Prairie Du Pont Canal just south of Route 157 in St. Clair County will require double lane closures starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, weather permitting.

One lane will always remain open during this work, IDOT said. All lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure,” IDOT said.