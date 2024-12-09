I-255 lane closures in St. Clair County

Republic-Times- December 9, 2024

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs on northbound I-255 over Prairie Du Pont Canal just south of Route 157 in St. Clair County will require double lane closures starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, weather permitting.

One lane will always remain open during this work, IDOT said. All lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure,” IDOT said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sunday plane crash in Columbia

December 8, 2024

Successful search for missing juveniles

December 8, 2024

Burglary to vehicle in Columbia

December 6, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web