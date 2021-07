Rush hour traffic into Columbia was tied up briefly early Thursday evening due to a combination of incidents.

First, a minor traffic crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on the Route 3 southbound exit ramp from I-255 eastbound. Both vehicles moved to the shoulder and there were no injuries reported.

Then, at about 5:30 p.m., a vehicle somehow got loose from the trailer it was being hauled on in that area.